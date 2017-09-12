Rockford area hotels fill up for weekend events

If you were looking to book a hotel room in Rockford this past week, you probably didn't have much luck. That's because every major hotel in our area says they were full.

"We're seeing a lot of visitors come in from out of town," said Marketing and Communications Manager for the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Andrea Cook.

This past weekend, softball and soccer tournaments at the Sportscore complexes attracted hundreds of people to the region, all in need of a place to stay, eat and play.

Some of the hotels in our area who booked solid for the two tournaments say weekends like this are becoming more and more common as more tournaments, conferences and conventions choose Rockford as their destination.

A good thing for Rockford business owner Al Giovanni, owner of Big Al's and Alchemy.

"It's a huge thing for our community, I mean we have so many people that come out to eat, but to bring in all new revenue is a huge thing," said Giovanni.

But as hotels fill up, not all of those customers are able to stay in town.

"We've noticed there is a trend on certain weekends, where people will need to stay in our neighboring cities like Janesville, like Rockford, and like Elgin," said Cook.

That's got the city along with the RACVB looking at solutions.

"There's a lot of different projects in the works, to meet that demand of the of the growing needs of the tourism efforts that we're seeing in Rockford over the last few years," said Cook.

Projects that include building a new downtown hotel to create more space for more visitors to come and stay in the Rockford region.

