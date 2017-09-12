Rockford tree removal program in final stages of approval

If you have trees affected by the Emerald Ash Borer in your yard the City of Rockford could soon help you remove them.

Rockford's Finance and Personnel Committee recommended four tree removal businesses to be part of the city's tree removal program. It would allow the businesses to remove dead or diseased trees from your yard on a loan that residents would pay back on their water bills.

The removal companies being considered are Flying W Tree Services, Mark's Tree Care, Tree Care Enterprises and Beaver Tree Care.

Homes with a total income of $70,000 or below would qualify for the program. City council will vote on whether to approve the removal program on Monday.

If approved applications for the tree removal program will begin being accepted in about 2 weeks.