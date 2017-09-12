New high school football AP poll released

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lincoln-Way East (12) (3-0) 120 1
2. Maine South (2-1) 104 2
3. Homewood-Flossmoor (3-0) 82 4
4. Loyola (2-1) 79 3
5. Lyons (3-0) 68 5
6. Marist (3-0) 63 7
7. Naperville Central (3-0) 62 6
8. St. Charles East (3-0) 26 8
9. Barrington (3-0) 25 10
10. Naperville North (3-0) 19 9
Others receiving votes: Stevenson 5, Huntley 4, Hinsdale Central 2, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lake Zurich (9) (3-0) 125 1
2. East St. Louis (3) (2-1) 117 2
3. Glenbard West (1) (2-1) 83 4
4. Normal Community (3-0) 78 5
5. Batavia (3-0) 72 8
6. Chicago Mt. Carmel (2-1) 67 3
7. Plainfield North (3-0) 54 9
8. Benet (2-1) 42 10
9. St. Rita (2-1) 15 6
10. Hoffman Estates (3-0) 11 NR
(tie) Lincoln-Way Central (3-0) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Jacobs 8, Rockford Auburn 7, Fenwick 4.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Prairie Ridge (13) (3-0) 130 1
2. Cary-Grove (2-1) 113 2
3. DeKalb (3-0) 88 4
4. Nazareth (3-0) 84 5
5. Normal West (3-0) 83 3
6. Montini (2-1) 59 7
7. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (2-1) 56 6
8. Crete-Monee (2-1) 49 10
9. Danville (3-0) 31 8
10. St. Laurence (2-1) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Oak Lawn Richards 4, Lake Forest 2, Riverside-Brookfield 2, Rock Island 2, Lakes Community 1, Lemont 1, Peoria Central 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Phillips (11) (3-0) 127 1
2. Sterling (2) (3-0) 119 2
3. Highland (3-0) 101 3
4. Dunlap (3-0) 80 5
5. Decatur MacArthur (3-0) 75 6
6. Washington (2-1) 61 7
7. Morton (3-0) 44 9
8. Woodstock Marian (2-1) 40 4
9. Centralia (2-1) 22 10
10. Antioch (3-0) 12 NR
(tie) Hillcrest (2-1) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Rochelle 8, Triad 7, Richwoods 4, Rich Central 3.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (13) (3-0) 139 1
2. Althoff Catholic (1) (3-0) 116 2
3. Herscher (3-0) 109 3
4. Johnsburg (3-0) 95 5
5. Morris (3-0) 88 6
6. Dixon (3-0) 76 7
7. Canton (2-1) 49 4
8. Effingham (2-1) 25 NR
9. Coal City (3-0) 17 NR
10. Rock Island Alleman (2-1) 15 8
Others receiving votes: Geneseo 14, Taylorville 7, North Chicago 7, Herrin 6, Raby 3, Mt. Zion 2, Manteno 1, Genoa-Kingston 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (7) (2-1) 129 T2
2. Tolono Unity (5) (3-0) 125 1
3. Monticello (2) (3-0) 105 T2
4. Williamsville (3-0) 99 5
5. Byron (3-0) 96 4
6. Carlinville (3-0) 55 6
7. Bloomington Central Catholic (3-0) 54 7
8. Decatur St. Teresa (3-0) 42 8
9. Elmwood-Brimfield (3-0) 20 NR
10. North-Mac (3-0) 17 10
Others receiving votes: Peotone 13, Vandalia 6, Breese Central 5, Newton 4.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Sterling Newman (13) (3-0) 139 1
2. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (3-0) 117 3
3. Farmington (3-0) 91 5
4. Hamilton West Hancock (3-0) 89 4
5. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1) (3-0) 79 6
6. Chicago (Hope) Academy (3-0) 59 8
7. Westville (3-0) 57 7
8. Maroa-Forsyth (2-1) 51 2
9. Downs Tri-Valley (2-1) 27 9
10. Alton Marquette (3-0) 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Rockridge 10, Westchester St. Joseph 9, Pana 4, Bismarck-Henning 4, Orion 3, Aurora Christian 3.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (13) (3-0) 136 1
2. Tuscola (1) (3-0) 123 2
3. Forreston (2-1) 100 3
4. Fulton (3-0) 82 4
5. Eastland-Pearl City (3-0) 67 5
6. Ottawa Marquette (3-0) 63 6
7. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (3-0) 47 7
8. Shelbyville (3-0) 42 T8
9. Annawan-Wethersfield (2-1) 38 10 (2A)
10. Athens (3-0) 36 T8
Others receiving votes: Aquin 16, Carrollton 12, Fithian Oakwood 6, Carlyle 2, Warrensburg-Latham 1, Princeville 1, Morrison 1, Moweaqua Central A&M 1.
