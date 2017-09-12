New high school football AP poll released - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

New high school football AP poll released

Posted:

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:


Class 8A
School                                              W-L          Pts    Prv
  1.  Lincoln-Way  East  (12)        (3-0)      120    1     
  2.  Maine  South                            (2-1)      104    2     
  3.  Homewood-Flossmoor              (3-0)      82      4     
  4.  Loyola                                      (2-1)      79      3     
  5.  Lyons                                        (3-0)      68      5     
  6.  Marist                                      (3-0)      63      7     
  7.  Naperville  Central              (3-0)      62      6     
  8.  St.  Charles  East                  (3-0)      26      8     
  9.  Barrington                              (3-0)      25      10   
10.  Naperville  North                  (3-0)      19      9     
   Others receiving votes: Stevenson 5, Huntley 4, Hinsdale Central 2, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.


Class 7A
School                                              W-L          Pts    Prv
  1.  Lake  Zurich  (9)                    (3-0)      125    1     
  2.  East  St.  Louis  (3)              (2-1)      117    2     
  3.  Glenbard  West  (1)                (2-1)      83      4     
  4.  Normal  Community                  (3-0)      78      5     
  5.  Batavia                                    (3-0)      72      8     
  6.  Chicago  Mt.  Carmel              (2-1)      67      3     
  7.  Plainfield  North                  (3-0)      54      9     
  8.  Benet                                        (2-1)      42      10   
  9.  St.  Rita                                  (2-1)      15      6     
10.  Hoffman  Estates                    (3-0)      11      NR   
(tie)  Lincoln-Way  Central        (3-0)      11      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Jacobs 8, Rockford Auburn 7, Fenwick 4.


Class 6A
School                                                                          W-L          Pts    Prv
  1.  Prairie  Ridge  (13)                                          (3-0)      130    1     
  2.  Cary-Grove                                                          (2-1)      113    2     
  3.  DeKalb                                                                  (3-0)      88      4     
  4.  Nazareth                                                              (3-0)      84      5     
  5.  Normal  West                                                        (3-0)      83      3     
  6.  Montini                                                                (2-1)      59      7     
  7.  Sacred  Heart-Griffin  (Springfield)          (2-1)      56      6     
  8.  Crete-Monee                                                        (2-1)      49      10   
  9.  Danville                                                              (3-0)      31      8     
10.  St.  Laurence                                                      (2-1)      9        NR   
   Others receiving votes: Oak Lawn Richards 4, Lake Forest 2, Riverside-Brookfield 2, Rock Island 2, Lakes Community 1, Lemont 1, Peoria Central 1.


Class 5A
School                                      W-L          Pts    Prv
  1.  Phillips  (11)                (3-0)      127    1     
  2.  Sterling  (2)                  (3-0)      119    2     
  3.  Highland                          (3-0)      101    3     
  4.  Dunlap                              (3-0)      80      5     
  5.  Decatur  MacArthur        (3-0)      75      6     
  6.  Washington                      (2-1)      61      7     
  7.  Morton                              (3-0)      44      9     
  8.  Woodstock  Marian          (2-1)      40      4     
  9.  Centralia                        (2-1)      22      10   
10.  Antioch                            (3-0)      12      NR   
  (tie)  Hillcrest                  (2-1)      12      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Rochelle 8, Triad 7, Richwoods 4, Rich Central 3.


Class 4A
School                                            W-L          Pts    Prv
  1.  Rochester  (13)                    (3-0)      139    1     
  2.  Althoff  Catholic  (1)        (3-0)      116    2     
  3.  Herscher                                (3-0)      109    3     
  4.  Johnsburg                              (3-0)      95      5     
  5.  Morris                                    (3-0)      88      6     
  6.  Dixon                                      (3-0)      76      7     
  7.  Canton                                    (2-1)      49      4     
  8.  Effingham                              (2-1)      25      NR   
  9.  Coal  City                              (3-0)      17      NR   
10.  Rock  Island  Alleman          (2-1)      15      8     
   Others receiving votes: Geneseo 14, Taylorville 7, North Chicago 7, Herrin 6, Raby 3, Mt. Zion 2, Manteno 1, Genoa-Kingston 1.


Class 3A
School                                                            W-L          Pts    Prv
  1.  IC  Catholic  (7)                                  (2-1)      129    T2   
  2.  Tolono  Unity  (5)                                (3-0)      125    1     
  3.  Monticello  (2)                                    (3-0)      105    T2   
  4.  Williamsville                                      (3-0)      99      5     
  5.  Byron                                                      (3-0)      96      4     
  6.  Carlinville                                          (3-0)      55      6     
  7.  Bloomington  Central  Catholic        (3-0)      54      7     
  8.  Decatur  St.  Teresa                            (3-0)      42      8     
  9.  Elmwood-Brimfield                              (3-0)      20      NR   
10.  North-Mac                                              (3-0)      17      10   
   Others receiving votes: Peotone 13, Vandalia 6, Breese Central 5, Newton 4.


Class 2A
School                                                              W-L          Pts    Prv
  1.  Sterling  Newman  (13)                          (3-0)      139    1     
  2.  Deer  Creek-Mackinaw                            (3-0)      117    3     
  3.  Farmington                                              (3-0)      91      5     
  4.  Hamilton  West  Hancock                        (3-0)      89      4     
  5.  Gibson  City-Melvin-Sibley  (1)        (3-0)      79      6     
  6.  Chicago  (Hope)  Academy                      (3-0)      59      8     
  7.  Westville                                                (3-0)      57      7     
  8.  Maroa-Forsyth                                        (2-1)      51      2     
  9.  Downs  Tri-Valley                                  (2-1)      27      9     
10.  Alton  Marquette                                    (3-0)      24      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Rockridge 10, Westchester St. Joseph 9, Pana 4, Bismarck-Henning 4, Orion 3, Aurora Christian 3.


Class 1A
School                                                          W-L          Pts    Prv         
  1.  Lena-Winslow  (13)                            (3-0)      136    1             
  2.  Tuscola  (1)                                        (3-0)      123    2             
  3.  Forreston                                            (2-1)      100    3             
  4.  Fulton                                                  (3-0)      82      4             
  5.  Eastland-Pearl  City                        (3-0)      67      5             
  6.  Ottawa  Marquette                              (3-0)      63      6             
  7.  Mt.  Sterling  (Brown  County)        (3-0)      47      7             
  8.  Shelbyville                                        (3-0)      42      T8           
  9.  Annawan-Wethersfield                      (2-1)      38      10  (2A)
10.  Athens                                                  (3-0)      36      T8           
   Others receiving votes: Aquin 16, Carrollton 12, Fithian Oakwood 6, Carlyle 2, Warrensburg-Latham 1, Princeville 1, Morrison 1, Moweaqua Central A&M 1.
 

