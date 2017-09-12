New high school football AP poll released

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:



Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lincoln-Way East (12) (3-0) 120 1

2. Maine South (2-1) 104 2

3. Homewood-Flossmoor (3-0) 82 4

4. Loyola (2-1) 79 3

5. Lyons (3-0) 68 5

6. Marist (3-0) 63 7

7. Naperville Central (3-0) 62 6

8. St. Charles East (3-0) 26 8

9. Barrington (3-0) 25 10

10. Naperville North (3-0) 19 9

Others receiving votes: Stevenson 5, Huntley 4, Hinsdale Central 2, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.



Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lake Zurich (9) (3-0) 125 1

2. East St. Louis (3) (2-1) 117 2

3. Glenbard West (1) (2-1) 83 4

4. Normal Community (3-0) 78 5

5. Batavia (3-0) 72 8

6. Chicago Mt. Carmel (2-1) 67 3

7. Plainfield North (3-0) 54 9

8. Benet (2-1) 42 10

9. St. Rita (2-1) 15 6

10. Hoffman Estates (3-0) 11 NR

(tie) Lincoln-Way Central (3-0) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Jacobs 8, Rockford Auburn 7, Fenwick 4.



Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Prairie Ridge (13) (3-0) 130 1

2. Cary-Grove (2-1) 113 2

3. DeKalb (3-0) 88 4

4. Nazareth (3-0) 84 5

5. Normal West (3-0) 83 3

6. Montini (2-1) 59 7

7. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (2-1) 56 6

8. Crete-Monee (2-1) 49 10

9. Danville (3-0) 31 8

10. St. Laurence (2-1) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Oak Lawn Richards 4, Lake Forest 2, Riverside-Brookfield 2, Rock Island 2, Lakes Community 1, Lemont 1, Peoria Central 1.



Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Phillips (11) (3-0) 127 1

2. Sterling (2) (3-0) 119 2

3. Highland (3-0) 101 3

4. Dunlap (3-0) 80 5

5. Decatur MacArthur (3-0) 75 6

6. Washington (2-1) 61 7

7. Morton (3-0) 44 9

8. Woodstock Marian (2-1) 40 4

9. Centralia (2-1) 22 10

10. Antioch (3-0) 12 NR

(tie) Hillcrest (2-1) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Rochelle 8, Triad 7, Richwoods 4, Rich Central 3.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (13) (3-0) 139 1

2. Althoff Catholic (1) (3-0) 116 2

3. Herscher (3-0) 109 3

4. Johnsburg (3-0) 95 5

5. Morris (3-0) 88 6

6. Dixon (3-0) 76 7

7. Canton (2-1) 49 4

8. Effingham (2-1) 25 NR

9. Coal City (3-0) 17 NR

10. Rock Island Alleman (2-1) 15 8

Others receiving votes: Geneseo 14, Taylorville 7, North Chicago 7, Herrin 6, Raby 3, Mt. Zion 2, Manteno 1, Genoa-Kingston 1.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (7) (2-1) 129 T2

2. Tolono Unity (5) (3-0) 125 1

3. Monticello (2) (3-0) 105 T2

4. Williamsville (3-0) 99 5

5. Byron (3-0) 96 4

6. Carlinville (3-0) 55 6

7. Bloomington Central Catholic (3-0) 54 7

8. Decatur St. Teresa (3-0) 42 8

9. Elmwood-Brimfield (3-0) 20 NR

10. North-Mac (3-0) 17 10

Others receiving votes: Peotone 13, Vandalia 6, Breese Central 5, Newton 4.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sterling Newman (13) (3-0) 139 1

2. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (3-0) 117 3

3. Farmington (3-0) 91 5

4. Hamilton West Hancock (3-0) 89 4

5. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1) (3-0) 79 6

6. Chicago (Hope) Academy (3-0) 59 8

7. Westville (3-0) 57 7

8. Maroa-Forsyth (2-1) 51 2

9. Downs Tri-Valley (2-1) 27 9

10. Alton Marquette (3-0) 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Rockridge 10, Westchester St. Joseph 9, Pana 4, Bismarck-Henning 4, Orion 3, Aurora Christian 3.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (13) (3-0) 136 1

2. Tuscola (1) (3-0) 123 2

3. Forreston (2-1) 100 3

4. Fulton (3-0) 82 4

5. Eastland-Pearl City (3-0) 67 5

6. Ottawa Marquette (3-0) 63 6

7. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (3-0) 47 7

8. Shelbyville (3-0) 42 T8

9. Annawan-Wethersfield (2-1) 38 10 (2A)

10. Athens (3-0) 36 T8

Others receiving votes: Aquin 16, Carrollton 12, Fithian Oakwood 6, Carlyle 2, Warrensburg-Latham 1, Princeville 1, Morrison 1, Moweaqua Central A&M 1.

