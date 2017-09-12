Illinois sees major drop in deadly crashes over Labor Day weekend

Deadly crashes in Illinois over Labor Day Weekend are down 78 percent in 2017 from 2016.

Five people died in 5 crashes over the holiday weekend, according to Illinois State Police. In 2016, 23 people died in 19 crashes during the same time frame. That was the deadliest year Illinois State Police reported since 2012.

“Five fatalities is still five too many," ISP Director Schmitz said. "There were people who had their life torn apart because they lost a loved one due to a fatal traffic crash. The ISP will continue working to reduce fatalities to zero and to keep our citizens safe on Illinois roadways."

Over the Labor Day holiday weekend Illinois State Police issued 6,127 total citations and 3,979 total warnings. Speeding citations totaled 3,188, and 765 citations were issued for not wearing seatbelts. The ISP also handled 196 crashes during the holiday weekend.