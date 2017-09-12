Facebook post leads to Iowa man being arrested for allegedly strangling small dog

An Iowa man has been arrested after police say he admitted to strangling a dog until it was limp over the weekend.

Dustin Rickels, 31, has been charged with animal abuse, animal neglect and animal torture.

The Jones County (Iowa) Sheriff's Office says they began investigating after a call came in Saturday night about a Facebook post claiming Rickels had strangled a dog.

The post read in part, "I don't really know how I'm going to explain my son's dog is dead because my boyfriend killed it."

According to a complaint report, officers went to the home of the dog's owner, who told them she witnessed Rickels strangle the eight pound Shiatzu/Maltase mix and then take the dog away.

The woman, who was also the person who posted to Facebook, told officers the dog's name is Khloe.

Officers found the dog left alone in the backyard of the home. The dog was severely hurt and bleeding, with its right eye out of its socket.

Officers found Rickels sleeping inside of the home. When officers spoke with him, he told them the dog had been pooping and peeing in the house and that it chewed up a retainer.

Authorities say Rickels admitted to strangling the dog until it felt limp, but he did not respond when they asked him if someone else hurt the dog's eye.

Rickels told officers he was trying to put the dog out of its misery because his girlfriend said she wanted to shoot it. He was arrested and taken to the Jones County Jail.

The dog was taken to a nearby animal clinic. A veterinarian there told WREX sister station KWWL that the dog is alive and well and it has been returned to the owner.