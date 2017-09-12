Janesville Police investigate hit and run involving bicycle - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Janesville Police investigate hit and run involving bicycle

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
JANESVILLE (WREX) -

The Janesville Police Department is asking for help from the public investigating a hit and run incident that occurred over the weekend. 

Police say officers were called out to the intersection of South Grant and Kellogg avenues around 7 p.m. Sunday on a report of a hit and run involving a bicycle. 

A pedestrian riding a bike in the cross walk was hit by a man driving a black Ford Explorer. Police say the driver drove off after hitting the bicyclist. 

Officers are now searching for the driver of the SUV, who is described as a white man around 50-years-old, heavy-set with white hair. He was driving a black Ford Explorer from model year 2001 to 2004 that will now have damage to the front headlight. 

The victim suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries. 

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the non-emergency number at the Rock County Dispatch Center, 608 757-2244.

