Janesville Police investigate hit and run involving bicycle

The Janesville Police Department is asking for help from the public investigating a hit and run incident that occurred over the weekend.

Police say officers were called out to the intersection of South Grant and Kellogg avenues around 7 p.m. Sunday on a report of a hit and run involving a bicycle.

A pedestrian riding a bike in the cross walk was hit by a man driving a black Ford Explorer. Police say the driver drove off after hitting the bicyclist.

Officers are now searching for the driver of the SUV, who is described as a white man around 50-years-old, heavy-set with white hair. He was driving a black Ford Explorer from model year 2001 to 2004 that will now have damage to the front headlight.

The victim suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the non-emergency number at the Rock County Dispatch Center, 608 757-2244.