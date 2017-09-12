Memorial for Navy sailor from Illinois held in Decatur

Logan Palmer, one of ten sailors who died in the USS McCain crash off Singapore, was laid to rest in Central Illinois on Monday.

The 23-year-old went missing after the McCain and an oil tanker collided last month.

Palmer's body was returned to Central Illinois on Friday. Crowds, including local fire departments, law enforcement and residents - gathered to pay respects.

Palmer was a 2012 high school graduate, an Eagle Scout and an active church member.

Family members say he was committed to making the Navy a career.