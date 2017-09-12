Aldi having all day long hiring spree - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Aldi having all day long hiring spree

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

If you're looking for a job in the Rockford area - Aldi may just be your answer.

All Rockford area Aldi's are participating in a day long hiring spree.

The hiring spree is today and lasts from 9am to 7pm. Starting pay ranges from $11.75 an hour to $13.50 an hour.  

You can apply in person. There are 3 Rockford-area Aldi's . They're on on Auburn Street, 20th Street, and East State Street

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.