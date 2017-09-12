Aldi having all day long hiring spree

If you're looking for a job in the Rockford area - Aldi may just be your answer.

All Rockford area Aldi's are participating in a day long hiring spree.

The hiring spree is today and lasts from 9am to 7pm. Starting pay ranges from $11.75 an hour to $13.50 an hour.

You can apply in person. There are 3 Rockford-area Aldi's . They're on on Auburn Street, 20th Street, and East State Street