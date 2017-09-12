Ebates in Beloit hiring more than 100 people - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Ebates in Beloit hiring more than 100 people

Posted:
BELOIT (WREX) -

Are you looking for a new job?  If so, Ebates in Beloit tells 13 WREX it has started its seasonal hiring process, in which it is are looking to fill 120 jobs in the state line area.

Ebates is an e-commerce company based out of San Francisco with a location at the Ironworks complex in downtown Beloit.  

If you are interested in a position -- just go to www.ebates.com/jobs

