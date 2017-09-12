Rockford 10-year sister city partnership continues with Sweden

A 10 year partnership between the city of Rockford and a city overseas is still going strong.

On Monday, the city renewed its industrial partnership with Lidkoping, Sweden. It's something the city does every year to solidify its relationship with the sister city.

Rockford Mayor, tom McNamara says it's important to maintain the relationship because of what the two cities do for each other.

"We send folks over to Sweden, and then they send their nursing and construction students over here. We're able to see the best practices at the ground level."

Mayor McNamara says the relationship has resulted in building homes in our community, including off East State Street and the Jackson Oaks neighborhood.