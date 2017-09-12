Hunting season in Illinois welcomes crossbows - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Hunting season in Illinois welcomes crossbows

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

In just a few weeks, hunting season in Illinois welcomes crossbows.

All hunters can use crossbows during archery seasons starting October 1st.

That's after a new law Governor Rauner signed. Before, only people over 61 or those with disabilities could use a crossbow to hunt throughout the archery season.

The season runs through January with a brief break in November and December for the firearm season.

