In just a few weeks, hunting season in Illinois welcomes crossbows.
All hunters can use crossbows during archery seasons starting October 1st.
That's after a new law Governor Rauner signed. Before, only people over 61 or those with disabilities could use a crossbow to hunt throughout the archery season.
The season runs through January with a brief break in November and December for the firearm season.
