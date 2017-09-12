Loves Park Police Add More Patrols

With the rise in crime in Loves Park especially in theft and robberies, the police have added more patrols to combat the rise in crime.

In the last month alone Loves Park has seen 13 burglary cases of varying degrees. The department said the increase in patrols has helped them catch more suspects but the problem of crime still remains, especially in younger people.

The Loves Park Police Department said that of those 13 cases, 9 of them involved juveniles. Of the 4 cases that involved adults, 3 were residential burglary, the other was auto theft.

Jonathan Rheinscmidt, Korrie Burnell and Jared Carder were among the 4 adults charged with burglary or theft. All but one of the suspects in these cases are still in jail. The lone suspect not in jail was a juvenile who was released to his parents.