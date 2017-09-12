Crash at Auburn Street and Court Street - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Crash at Auburn Street and Court Street

Posted:

Earlier this evening, police responded to a multiple vehicle accident near the intersection of Auburn Street and Court Street. 

There was a 13 news reporter in the area who reported that people involved in the crash were being put on stretchers and that someone was extracted from a vehicle with the jaws of life. 

Rockford Fire Department says that two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

