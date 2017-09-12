Crash at Auburn Street and Court Street

Earlier this evening, police responded to a multiple vehicle accident near the intersection of Auburn Street and Court Street.
There was a 13 news reporter in the area who reported that people involved in the crash were being put on stretchers and that someone was extracted from a vehicle with the jaws of life.
Rockford Fire Department says that two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
