On the 16th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, the 9/11 Memorial Board in Rockford announced a new scholarship for future first responders.

It's giving $350 to one student pursuing a career as a firefighter, police officer or emergency medical services worker.

The scholarship is for students going to Rock Valley College.



This is the first year the scholarship is available and the 9/11 Memorial Board says it hopes to grow the scholarship fund in the future.