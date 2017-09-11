Creston Opera House renovations could get financial boost with $10,000 raffle

A dream come true. That's how many Ogle County residents feel about the renovation of a community icon that's been around since the 1800s.

The Creston Opera House is making a comeback.



In its prime, everyone used it. For high school graduations, plays, church events. You name it.



But over the years, its lost its luster. But that's about to change to the delight of longtime residents.



Dolly Edwards said, "Everyone used it, you know, it was probably at that time, the only place to go."



Creston Booster Days is this weekend. There's a raffle drawing with a big $10,000 payout.



Part of the money raised from ticket sales will help pay for the opera house renovations.



"It's just going to be a great addition to the community to be able to rent it out, have events here, so we're excited to get it done," said Tonya Sarver, the co-chair for Booster Days.

For more information, click here.

