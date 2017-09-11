Capital House begins hiring staff as construction wraps up

Designed for downtown.



Construction on a new restaurant is wrapping up. So the owners say it's time to hire.

Capital House is a hybrid restaurant. That means it has multiple things going on.



There's a coffee, sushi, and martini bar inside.



It'll be open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. until late.



The plan is to start serving customers in the next 2 to 3 weeks after the final phase of inspections is over.

"This restaurant represents the modern, millennial type of restaurant that is in demand today. Rockford doesn't have that, now they do," said Ted Brothers, a partner in the business.

They're having a job fair this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Capital House is on State Street downtown.



They're looking to hire chefs, baristas, dishwashers and hostesses, about 25 people total.



