Firefighter survives tonsil cancer, gives back to people in need

Protect, serve and give back. The Rockford Fire Department banded together to help others after one of their own nearly lost his life to cancer.

District Chief Dan Zaccard survived tonsil cancer and says he knows too well the difficulty some patients have swallowing food.

He reached out to Rockford Fire Local 413, which raised nearly $2,000 to buy nutrition shakes for patients who need it.

"I didn't eat for two months. I didn't have have this liquid supplement. I would try to eat yogurt and stuff and sometimes it worked and sometimes it didn't. So I didn't really get the benefit of this, but I'm hoping others will," said Zaccard.

Thanks to more donations Zaccard plans to deliver more nutritional shakes soon.