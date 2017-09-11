Hurricane Irma ravages Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Irma has ravaged the Caribbean and the state of Florida.

The storm made landfall this weekend in Florida after ripping through the Caribbean mostly as a category 5 storm.

Irma has pushed up the panhandle causing widespread power outages, damage to homes, flooding and even a rare occurrence, a hurricane fault. The storm briefly sucked the water in the ocean back to sea before water returned to a normal level.

We asked viewers who are in Florida right now to safely share photos of the damage they're seeing.

Thank you to Patrick Bautz, Erin White and Julee Hassebroek for sending in their best pictures.