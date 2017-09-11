Local couple riding out Hurricane Irma in Florida home

WREX was able to connect with one couple who rode out Hurricane Irma in their Punta Gorda home.

"It really has been more stressful than I expected frankly." said Patrick Bautz.

Bautz and his wife are from Roscoe, Illinois. They decided to go to Florida last minute for their anniversary.

Now, they're stuck - and took shelter in an interior room of their home.

Bautz says they have enough provisions to last for about five days.

"You know trees, you would have never expected to blow over are blowing over, everything is blowing." said Bautz.

We are staying in touch with Patrick and his wife, and will let you know how they are doing as Hurricane Irma continues.