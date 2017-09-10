Friday Night Football - Week 3 Top 5 Plays

Can you believe we're already a third of the way through the high school football regular season? Neither can we! The 13 Sports Authority combed through a thrilling night of video from our photographers to pick the five best plays from the high school football season's third week.
Enjoy the best from our local athletes, featuring Eastland-Pearl City, Forreston, Byron, Dixon, and Rockford Christian.
Don't forget to vote for our Player of the Week! Results are announced on Facebook on Tuesday.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.