Car catches fire on U.S. 20

A car burst into flames Sunday evening along U.S. 20 near Pecatonica Road.

Illinois State troopers say a man driving the car noticed it started to overheat.

The driver pulled over to the side of the road, when smoke began coming out from under the hood.

By the time state police arrived on scene around 5 o'clock, troopers say the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

Pecatonica Fire was on scene and was able to put out the blaze.

Police say the driver was not injured.