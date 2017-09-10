Friday Night Football - Week 3 Player of the Week Poll

The 13 WREX sports team has chosen its third set of four finalists for Player of the Week honors from Week 3 of Friday Night Football.

The poll will be released every Sunday, with voting open to viewers on Facebook, Twitter, and the WREX website poll below until Tuesday evening, when the winner will be announced on the FNF Facebook Live show, seen on the WREX-TV page.

Here are the four finalists, with a write-in option open to any other candidates as chosen by our viewers.

1. QB Callahan Diercks (Belvidere North) - 256 yards from scrimmage (124 rushing, 132 passing) vs Belvidere

2. RB Jared Roberts (Winnebago) - 11 carries, 179 rushing yards (16.2 yards per carry) vs Mendota

3. RB AJ Christensen (Forreston) - 4 total touchdowns (3 ruishing, 1 kickoff return) vs Dakota

4. QB Jonah Diemer (Aquin) - 16/19, 180 passing yards, 5 touchdowns vs Ashton-Franklin Center

5. WRITE-IN