Fair weather continues for the Stateline

Looking ahead to the start of the work week, high pressure will remain in control of weather conditions throughout the Midwest for the next couple of days. That means we start off tomorrow with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will also warm a few more degrees than over the weekend. Finally, for the first time in over a week, temperatures will reach near average. Typical temperatures for this time of year are highs in the upper 70s. We have not been near that for more than a few days. That changes today! Temperatures then hover around 80 degrees through the end of the work week.

The one interruption to our sunshine may come on Tuesday night. As the remnants of Hurricane Irma move through the southeastern states and eventually up into Kentucky and Tennessee, we will likely get some clouds stretching up into northern Illinois Tuesday night and possible some shower activity Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp