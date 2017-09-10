Strangers band together to help two manatees stranded by Hurricane Irma.

The storm sucked the water out of Sarasota Bay, on Florida's gulf coast, that left these two manatees stuck in the mud.

It's a phenomenon sometimes called "hurricane bulge".

When a storm is so strong, and its pressure is so low, that it appears to suck water from its surroundings into its core.

The situation is only temporary, and the water will return, but it may not have come quickly enough for the manatees.

So, the group rolled the creatures onto tarps, dragging them a hundred yards, according to the person who posted the video and pictures online.