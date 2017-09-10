Flamingos take shelter during Hurricane Irma

With Hurricane Irma packing dangerous wind, all creatures great and small need to take shelter.

Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay marched their flamingos from their habitat to a safer place before the storm.

The birds of a feather did in fact flock together in a line behind the zookeeper.

The flamingos will stay inside during the storm.

Busch Gardens is home to 12,000 animals and a representative says there is a "comprehensive weather preparedness plan" in effect to protect them.