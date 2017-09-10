Man injured in Rockford shooting

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Rockford early Sunday morning.

Rockford Police say officers arrived to the 1400 block of 23rd Street around 2 a.m. to investigate reports of gunfire.

Officers say they found a 20-year-old shooting victim. He was taken to a local hospital where police say he is listed in critical condition.

Rockford Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Crimestoppers at 815-963-7867.