Belvidere man killed in motorcycle accident Saturday

A Belvidere man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Boone County Saturday afternoon.

Belvidere Police and Boone County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called out to the 5500 block of Newburg Road just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the motorcycle was travelling westbound on Newburg at a high rate of speed and passing other vehicles.

A Jeep Cherokee was stopped in the road to turn when the driver of the motorcycle crashed into the back of the vehicle after not being able to stop in time.

The motorcycle driver was thrown from the bike.

Paramedics transported the driver of the motorcycle, 26-year-old Brian Fulton, to St. Anthony Hospital in Rockford.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says Fulton, of Belvidere, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:26 p.m. Saturday.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee and a passenger were both treated and released at the scene.

Belvidere Police and the Boone County Sheriff Accident Reconstruction Team were called to the scene to investigate the accident.