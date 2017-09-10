Local veteran organizes Harvey relief efforts

Just two weeks ago, Hurricane Harvey devastated the Texas coastline leaving a trail of damage that will take months to recover from.

It's a process that a local veteran here in Rockford wants to help with.

Richard Calvette is putting together a team to go down to Rockport, later this month.

The effort is sponsored by the Epilepsy Foundation along with with District Bar and Grill.

A veteran himself, Calvette says the idea to go south seemed the best way to help out those in need.

"We were talking about it, we said we really wanted to go down there and it just snow balled from there, you know we started realizing that we have the time and resources that we can make the effort to do this," said Calvette.

Him and his team are looking donations to help with the trip that includes money and supplies. To check out how you can help, visit the Epilepsy Foundation Facebook page here.