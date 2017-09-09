Rockford U. Dominates Home Opener

The Rockford University Regents put together a complete effort in their home opener on Saturday against Robert Morris (Peoria) in a 44-0 rout at Sam Greeley Field.

Wide receiver Mar Sean Vercher caught 4 passes for 32 yards and 2 touchdowns. Chance Manning and Brice Spence each ran for 67 yards and a touchdown apiece to lead a running attack that totaled 196 yards on the ground. Jacob Cremeens led Rockford with 5 tackles including 3 tackles for loss and a sack while Lamear Downes and Paul Barmore Jr. each had one interception. The Regents held Robert Morris Peoria to 69 yards of total offense and just 4 first downs.

RU is back in action next week at Adrian College.