Toad Hall Records and Books turns 44



A local store known for its comic book, vinyl and tape collection turns 44 years old on Saturday.

Owners say they took over the Toad Hall on the city's east side 12 years ago on a whim. Since then, they say they've tried to bring it back to life and expand while still maintaining their vintage flare.

"For us to make it 44, it really shows the community has supported us for that the community has supported us for this whole time and kind of the rebuilding of not just vinyl but people getting back to the grassroots of local business," Nick Naruz, the store's owner says.