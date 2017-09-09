MercyHealth holds 33rd annual NICU Reunion

Like most children, some like to play outside, others like to doing crafts. But for Mackenzie Ramsey, she says she likes to play board games.

At one point, that's something Ramsey's parents thought they would never hear. That's because she spent the first few months of her life in the neonatal intensive care unit at MercyHealth.

Ramsey's family is just one of roughly 300 families to take part in the MercyHealth NICU Reunion

Organizers say it's a chance for families to reconnect with those who cared for their children during those critical moments.

"The nurses and doctors become like family because we were here everyday to see our daughter," Missy Ramsey says. "So, you really get to build the relationship with them and they become friends."



Mackenzie's family says this is the sixth time they've attended the event.