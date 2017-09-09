Two shot on Rockford's south side - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Two shot on Rockford's south side

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police say a 20 year old females and 19 year old female were shot in the 1500 block of South Central Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.  

Investigators say both victims were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. 

Police are looking for a dark colored sports utility vehicle leaving the area. 

This is an ongoing investigation.  Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Crimestoppers at 815-963-7867

This story will be updated. 

