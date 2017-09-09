Two shot on Rockford's south side

Rockford Police say a 20 year old females and 19 year old female were shot in the 1500 block of South Central Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Investigators say both victims were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police are looking for a dark colored sports utility vehicle leaving the area.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Crimestoppers at 815-963-7867
This story will be updated.
