One dead following car crash overnight

Investigators say one woman is dead following a car crash early Saturday morning.
The Rockford Fire Department says it arrived to the 800 block of Island Avenue and Clifton Street to one person trapped in their vehicle.
The Winnebago County Corner pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Rockford Fire says a second person also suffered with minor injuries.
We will bring you more details as soon as they are available.
