Friday Night Football - Week 3 Scores & Highlights

We're now one-third of the way through the high school football season as teams assert themselves in conference races and others try to get into the mix of qualifying for the postseason.

Friday Night Football delivered another great night of highlights, and here are scores from September 8, organized by conference:

NIC-10

Auburn 28, Boylan 27

Belvidere North 47, Belvidere 13

Hononegah 43, East 0

Guilford 19, Jefferson 14

Freeport 29, Harlem 20

Big Northern

Byron 42, Stillman Valley 19

Genoa-Kingston 42, Rock Falls 6

Winnebago 51, Mendota 42

North Boone 42, Oregon 0

Dixon 63, Rockford Christian 26

Burlington Central 35, Lutheran 7

NUIC

Forreston 40, Dakota 0

Lena-Winslow 59, East Dubuque 0

Stockton 22, Milledgeville 20

E-PC 48, Pec-Durand 0

Polo 55, Metero-East Lutheran 6

West Carroll 28, Amboy-LaMoille 6

Aquin 42, A-FC 19

Orangeville 46, Warren 0

Big 12

Sterling 56, Alleman 7

DeKalb 20, Lake Park 17

Rochelle 48, Yorkville 17

NAC

Mooseheart 59, Sacred Heart

Marquette 62, South Beloit 12

Hiawatha 50, River Valley 8

8-Man

Alden-Hebron 27, Christian Life 7