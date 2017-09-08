Friday Night Football - Week 3 Scores & Highlights

We're now one-third of the way through the high school football season as teams assert themselves in conference races and others try to get into the mix of qualifying for the postseason.
Friday Night Football delivered another great night of highlights, and here are scores from September 8, organized by conference:
NIC-10
Auburn 28, Boylan 27
Belvidere North 47, Belvidere 13
Hononegah 43, East 0
Guilford 19, Jefferson 14
Freeport 29, Harlem 20
Big Northern
Byron 42, Stillman Valley 19
Genoa-Kingston 42, Rock Falls 6
Winnebago 51, Mendota 42
North Boone 42, Oregon 0
Dixon 63, Rockford Christian 26
Burlington Central 35, Lutheran 7
NUIC
Forreston 40, Dakota 0
Lena-Winslow 59, East Dubuque 0
Stockton 22, Milledgeville 20
E-PC 48, Pec-Durand 0
Polo 55, Metero-East Lutheran 6
West Carroll 28, Amboy-LaMoille 6
Aquin 42, A-FC 19
Orangeville 46, Warren 0
Big 12
Sterling 56, Alleman 7
DeKalb 20, Lake Park 17
Rochelle 48, Yorkville 17
NAC
Mooseheart 59, Sacred Heart
Marquette 62, South Beloit 12
Hiawatha 50, River Valley 8
8-Man
Alden-Hebron 27, Christian Life 7
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.