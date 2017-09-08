Loves Park YMCA adds playgrounds

The loves park YMCA will be adding not one, but two new playgrounds to it's campus and they still need help to get it done.

The Loves Park YMCA welcomed volunteers of all skill levels and any tools they had today to help the process of building the playgrounds. The first playground will be geared to preschool age kids and the second for kids aged 6-12.

"Rockford is really a great place for volunteers. They love to be involved in the community and do good things. I think this is proof of it today seeing all the volunteers out here" said President of Kids Around the World, Jim Rosene.

Both playgrounds received various donations from groups around Rockford and kids around the world. Work on both playgrounds is expected to wrap up tomorrow afternoon.

