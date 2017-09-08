Rockford woman raises money for Virgin Island hurricane victims

A woman in Rockford is raising money for people affected by Hurricane Irma in the Virgin Islands.

Sheri Dvorak says it's near and dear to her heart because she's from the Island of St. Thomas and has friends there who couldn't get out. She's shining a light on the victims there who lost everything because she feels like they often get forgotten.

"I would like in the next week to be able to, if i have contact with them, with somebody down there and say I've raised this for you how can I help you so that there can be a sense of relief," Dvorak said.

She is hosting a fundraiser for the relief at Asha Salon and Spa in Rockford. It's Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you donate $20 to the cause you'll get a coupon for $20 off your next cut at the salon. By the Dozen Bakery is also giving out donuts for any donations.