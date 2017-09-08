Litesa Wallace gives up State Representative Seat

Big news for The state of Illinois today as Litesa Wallace announced she will be running for Lieutenant Governor.

"Now is the time because now we have a candidate I truly believe in, which is why I endorsed so early" said Wallace.

There had been rumors circulating that she'd make this announcement, but even members of her own party were surprised.

"It's a big step, you know. And that she has to give up her state rep seat, it proves she's all in" said Winnebago County Democratic Chairman, Charlie Laskonis.

Giving up her seat in the State House means someone will have to fill it. It's so early, that people haven't even thought of who could takeover. Even Wallace said she didn't have a hand picked replacement nor will she.

"We have to find another candidate that will hopefully be able to fill Litesa's shoes. She's been a great state rep like I said" said Laskonis.

Both parties plan to go after her seat once it opens in 2019.

"It provides an opportunity for the residents of that area, Winnebago county to send to Springfield a fiscally responsible individual who will remember to represent the residents of Winnebago County"

Ultimately, voters get to pick who fills that position. For Wallace, her focus now is on the upcoming campaign.

However, she still has high hopes for the future of the 67th district and the people who live in it.

"I would hope that we could get someone who is as compassionate and caring. Someone who is able to hit the ground running. You know, and understand the legislative process in a way that can help them advance things that Rockford needs" said Wallace.

The parties say they will now begin to seek out possible candidates to run in November of 2018, with hopes of occupying the seat.

