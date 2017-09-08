Freeport man arrested downstate for May shooting

Freeport Police say a man wanted in connection with a shooting in May has been arrested downstate.

Derrick Moore, 31, of Freeport, was arrested Friday morning in Decatur. He is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. His bond is set at $350,000.

Moore is wanted for a shooting that occurred in the 600 block of North Waddell Avenue around 1:15 a.m. May 30. Police say a 39-year-old man from Champaign was shot in the face.

Decatur Police and Macon County Sheriff's deputies arrested Moore after he got off a Greyhound bus in Decatur around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say at first Moore gave them false information about his identity. Once officers discovered Moore's true identity they arrested him without incident.

Moore was traveling from Texas to Chicago.

Freeport Police say it is unclear when Moore will be extradited back to Stephenson County due to charges he is facing in Decatur and in Cook County.