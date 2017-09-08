Holmgaard wins Winnebago Co. Senior Am

The 2017 Winnebago Co. Senior Am is in the books, and Jeff Holmgaard emerged victorious, taking a three shot win over Brian Silvers. Holmgaard shots a 71 and 69 for a combined score of 140, to beat Silvers' 143. Brian Poulisse finished third with a 145.

The oldest player in the tournament was 85-year-old Lowell Parrish. He shot his age in the first round, and bested that by one with an 84 in the second round. He started playing golf in 1956 and hasn't put the clubs down since.

"I've done it for so long it's just hard to quit," Parrish said. "That's what it amounts to. It's fun. It always is fun. I guess that's why I keep doing it."

The next big tournament on the horizon in Rockford is the Illinois Women's Senior Amateur championship, which tees off Sept. 19, at Rockford Country Club.