Identity released of man killed in tree accident Thursday

Authorities have released the name of a man killed Thursday afternoon in Rockford after a tree limb fell on him.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says 43-year-old Charles Wheaton was pronounced dead at 3:21 p.m. Thursday.

The coroner says Wheaton was trimming a tree in the 3400 block of North Rockton Avenue when one of the tree limbs came loose and hit him.

An autopsy completed Friday indicates the preliminary cause of death to be blunt trauma of the head.

The death is now under investigation by Rockford Police.