Subtle warming trend in the Stateline heading into the weekend

Today is the start of a warming trend in the Stateline. This won't be a full-fledged heat wave, however, temperatures will warm back to near normal by the beginning of next week. The average temperature over the last 3 days was 67.7 degrees, almost 13 degrees cooler than average! The cooler weather was due to a dip in the jet stream, which brought chilly air down from Canada. That trough has now shifted east, allowing warmer temperatures to lift into the area.

In addition to a shift in the jet stream, high pressure has moved in and will remain in control over the Midwest through the weekend. This means lots of dry weather and sunny weather. Highs today and this weekend will remain the low 70s, but by Monday, we will likely be seeing upper 70s again. The average high temperature for this time in September is 77-78 degrees.

If you like the warmth, cross your fingers, because we may even hit 80 degrees next week!

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp