Calvin Carter to spend life in prison on murder convictions

The man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend, her two sons and her boyfriend has been sentenced to four life terms plus 280 years in prison.

Calvin Carter learned his sentence in a Winnebago County courtroom Friday morning.

The 24-year-old was convicted in July on more than 130 counts.

Carter had pleaded not guilty to all the charges in connection with the murder of his ex-girlfriend Martia Flint, her two young sons Tobias and Tyrone Smith, and her boyfriend Demontae Rhodes.

The four were murdered just a few days before Christmas 2014 in a home in the 3200 block of Montrose Avenue.

Carter's defense had argued the case was built on circumstantial evidence. WREX will have more on this sentencing coming up on 13 News at 5 and 6.

Calvin Carter found guilty in 2014 quadruple homicide

Victims identified in shooting that killed 2 children, 2 adults

Suspect charged in family's killings on same day the victims are laid to rest

Two men yell at Calvin Carter during murder trial Friday; extra officers in courtroom

Calvin Carter murder trial day 2: Victim's coworker says Carter was 'clingy,' uncle apologizes to judge