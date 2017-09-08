Rockford state representative Wallace announces run for Lt. Governor with candidate Daniel Biss

State Representative Litesa Wallace is running for Lt. Governor of Illinois alongside Democratic candidate for governor Daniel Biss.

Rep. Wallace (D)-67th District says the run is an opportunity to have a larger platform to advocate for Illinois' working class.

Wallace said she and her running mate, Daniel Biss, have fought for legislation together, including the Secure Choice Retirement Plan and greater access to healthcare for Illinoisans.

This week, Biss dropped his previous running mate over differences about Israel.

Biss is an Illinois Senator representing the state's 9th district since Jan. 2013. Biss previously served in the Illinois House from 2011 to 2013. He announced his run for governor in March.

Wallace was appointed to the Illinois house in July 2014 to replace the outgoing State Rep. Chuck Jefferson. She said the two hope to use their middle and working class backgrounds to stand out from the growing list of Democrats running for governor.

"The two of us are working class and middle class parents who want to see a better life for kids [in Illinois]," Rep. Wallace said.

According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, Wallace can not seek re-election for her seat in the house in 2018 if her name appears on the ballot for Lt. Governor.