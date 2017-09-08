Freeport resident wins $75,000 in lottery

A Freeport woman says she is "so excited" after winning thousands of dollars on a scratch-off lotto ticket this week.

Kayla Hagen, a lifelong resident of Freeport, won $75,000 on an Ultimate Crossword ticket.

Hagen says she plans on buying a truck, then saving the rest of her winnings for her wedding.

The winning ticket was purchased from Khodiyar Gas & Food on North Park Blvd. in Freeport. The store will receive $750 (one percent of the winnings) for selling the ticket.

Hagen says she usually buys one or two lotto tickets each week.