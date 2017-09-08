Freeport resident wins $75,000 in lottery - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Freeport resident wins $75,000 in lottery

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
FREEPORT (WREX) -

A Freeport woman says she is "so excited" after winning thousands of dollars on a scratch-off lotto ticket this week. 

Kayla Hagen, a lifelong resident of Freeport, won $75,000 on an Ultimate Crossword ticket. 

Hagen says she plans on buying a truck, then saving the rest of her winnings for her wedding. 

The winning ticket was purchased from Khodiyar Gas & Food on North Park Blvd. in Freeport. The store will receive $750 (one percent of the winnings) for selling the ticket. 

Hagen says she usually buys one or two lotto tickets each week. 

