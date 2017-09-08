Fas Mart Robbed in Rockford early Friday morning

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Rockford Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a gas station this morning.
The victim says that the suspect ran into the store, stole money, and then left the store.
The suspect is described as a black male around 30 years old who was wearing dark clothing.
No one was injured in the incident.
This happened at the Fas Mart on the 33-Hundred block of 11th St around 4 a.m.
This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.