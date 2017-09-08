Fas Mart Robbed in Rockford early Friday morning - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Fas Mart Robbed in Rockford early Friday morning

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Rockford Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a gas station this morning.

The victim says that the suspect ran into the store, stole money, and then left the store.

The suspect is described as a black male around 30 years old who was wearing dark clothing.

No one was injured in the incident.

This happened at the Fas Mart on the 33-Hundred block of 11th St around 4 a.m. 

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police. 

