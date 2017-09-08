High school in Houston hosts Friday night football scrimmage - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

By The Associated Press
HUMBLE, Texas (AP) -

In suburban Houston, Kingwood High School is taking its first steps to get back on the football field two weeks after Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

The scrimmage will be among the first of its kind since the storm devastated the largest city in Texas. It's a welcome step forward after scores of games were canceled or postponed in the state that reveres football more than any other.

Kingwood will wear borrowed uniforms and use donated equipment after flooding all but destroyed the school. The Mustangs say they will be happy to take the field under the Friday night lights and the different uniforms reflect how the community came together to help.

Blake Herrera, a senior who lost his home in the storm, says the effort touched the player's hearts.
 

