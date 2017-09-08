ACT scores rising across Illinois

Fewer Illinois students are taking the ACT and now scores for the test are going up.

On average students scored a 21.4 on the college entrance exam.

That's the highest statewide score in the last five years.

The ACT spokesman says it's likely the boost came because students who were not preparing for college who took the test in previous years didn't take it this time.

Illinois is phasing out the ACT in favor of the SAT