What's in a name? Hurricane names picked years in advance

With all of the attention on recent hurricanes like Harvey and Irma, you may be wondering where the names from these storms come from.

The names for tropical storms and hurricanes are set a few years in advance by an international group called the World Meteorological Organization. This group of meteorologists meets annually to discuss, among other things, hurricanes and their names. Each year they decide if the previous season has a name or two that needs to be retired from the lists they have set up.

There are a set of 6 naming lists, which are rotated each year. This year's list of names will be used again 6 years from now, in 2023. If there is a particularly deadly or costly storm or few from the previous year, those storm names are retired. Andrew, Katrina, Sandy, and Matthew are a few examples of memorable and deadly storms that won't be used as names again. This helps avoid confusion in the history books and records when describing these memorable storms. Last year, Matthew and Otto were storm names worthy of retirement, so they won't be seen again when last year's list gets used again in 2022.

Currently, it is still too early to say if any of this year's storms will have their names retired.

The modern naming convention started in 1953, using only female names alphabetically at first. Male names were added nearly 2 decades later. The current convention alternates between male and female names through the list. If there are more storms than names (21 names are on each list), then the Greek alphabet is used to name storms beyond the listed names (example: "Hurricane Alpha"). A storm is named after it reaches tropical storm strength, or winds above 39 mph. Before the naming convention, Greek alphabet letters or dates were used to describe the storm (example: "The Labor Day Hurricane").

Why name hurricanes and tropical storms in the first place? It greatly reduces confusion. By identifying a storm by a name, it makes it easier to track, especially when there's multiple storms or hurricanes going on at the same time. The public knows which storm to watch and prepare for, rather than trying to figure out which one they are supposed to be monitoring when looking at a map.