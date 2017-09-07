Winnebago County Sheriff speaks out against proposed budget cuts

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says the proposed $4.3 million in cuts would ruin his department.

"What this cut would do is devastate this department," says Caruana.

The sheriff says the Winnebago County Board is under the impression his department's budget has grown by millions of dollars since 2011.

"The fact of the matter is, in 2011 we were coming out of deep recession in the US and this department was just starting to come back."

Caruana says the departments budget during that time was roughly $29 million. Which was down millions of dollars from where it was in 2009, at $36 million. That's why he says the county board has been mislead to believe he can function without $4.3 million in his budget. Without that money, Caruana says he'd have to cut his TACT team, his three joint task forces, along with his deputies. Who the sheriff says responded to over 36,000 calls last year. If major cuts were to happen, Caruana says response times would skyrocket.

"Over the past three years we had 77 times we administered Narcan and we saved 72 lives." "If we can't get a deputy there to save them, that's 72 lives that wouldn't be saved. "

But the county board says this problem didn't happen overnight.

"The problem is our expenses have increased, our revenues have declined and that's been masked over going back over a decade through millions of dollars of reserve spending," says board chairman Frank Haney.

"The county of Winnebago is broke, simple as that," says board member Gary Jury.

Jury is proposing county employees take either a 5% or 10% decrease in pay to solve the crisis.

"It would save everything. 5% would be about $7 million, 10% would be about $15 million," says Jury. "And it'd take the cooperation of everyone."

The full county board will meet Monday to discuss the budget in full. From there, it will layover for two weeks until board members take their final vote September 28th. Chairman Haney and Sheriff Caruana both say their committed to working together to reach a resolution that won't cut services or put the public's safety at risk. 13 News will be at Monday's meeting, and will continue to follow this story.