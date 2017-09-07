Boone County Gets New K9 - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Boone County Gets New K9

K-9 units are important to the success of a police department which is why Boone County Police Department just added a new K-9 to it's K-9 unit.

Deputy Rosenkranz got a new K-9 partner today. Delta and Deputy Rosenkranz completed hours of training together to receive their narcotics detection and utility police dog certifications.

The training the two did included obedience training and aggression control and tracking.

The duo will now turn their focus to making drug busts and keeping criminals off the streets.

